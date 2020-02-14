Delray Beach establishes 6 rideshare zones

The city of Delray Beach has created six designated ride-sharing zones.
The city hopes the zones will help passengers get safely get in and out of their Uber or Lyft and also help with traffic flow.
The spaces must be used between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The Delray Beach Police Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday the rideshare zones are identified by signs and are positioned in various locations off Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Avenue and Federal Highway.
Drivers cannot stay in the zones for more than five minutes, according to the city.
Before 5 p.m., the zones will be used as loading zones for commercial vehicles making deliveries to nearby businesses since delivery trucks are not allowed on East Atlantic Avenue.
There are six zones listed below in downtown Delray Beach and marked by signs located just north and south of Atlantic Avenue:
• Northeast 1st Avenue
• Southeast 1st Avenue
• Northeast 2nd Avenue
• Southeast 2nd Avenue
• Southeast 3rd Avenue
• Southeast 4th Avenue
