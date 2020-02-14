Free tickets go fast to see Coco Gauff at Delray Beach Open

Dozens of people lined up for free tickets to the Delray Beach Open on Friday.
Tickets were given out at Pompey Park for Friday to Monday sessions.
The Saturday night session tickets featuring Delray Beach-native and 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff were the first to go.
Phyllis Gunn said she lined up at 3 a.m. to make sure she got tickets.
“For her, 3 a.m. is fine,” said Gunn.
Each person could get two tickets, 100 tickets were available for each session.
Since Monday is a holiday, Pompey Park will reopen for tickets to Tuesday’s session at 8 a.m.
