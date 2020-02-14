Lockdown lifted at John I. Leonard High School

A lockdown has been lifted at John I. Leonard High School in Palm Beach County on Friday afternoon after a threatening message was written inside a bathroom stall, officials say.
The school is located at 4701 10th Avenue N. in Greenacres.
According to a message from Principal Melissa Patterson to parents, school police launched an investigation and put the campus on code red lockdown while officers searched the area.
During the code red lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of any buildings on campus, and everyone had to remain where they were.
The lockdown was lifted around 2:15 p.m.
All students and staff members are safe, according to the principal.
Scripps Only Content 2020