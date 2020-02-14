Man wanted for Under Armour murder spotted in St. Lucie County

A wanted man suspected of gunning down his manager at an Under Armour store in Orlando has been spotted in St. Lucie County, authorities confirm.
According to Orlando police, 46-year-old Daniel Everett shot and killed 37-year-old Eunice Vazquez inside the store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets just after 8 p.m. on Monday.
Police said Everett had been fired earlier in the day and reportedly had a list of employees he wanted to target.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed Everett was spotted in the county this week, and the agency is on the lookout for him.
Orlando police said Everett was seen driving on a major highway in St. Lucie County around 9:45 p.m. Monday, less than two hours after the killing.
Orlando police are scheduled to provide an update on the case at 2 p.m. Friday.
There were approximately 10 to 20 shoppers in the store when the shooting happened, but no one else was hurt, police said.
New photos released on Friday show Everett inside the store just moments before the killing. In one of the photos, he appears to be holding a gun.
Police believe Everett may be driving a 2012 gray Kia Sorento with a Florida tag IH21AC and a volleyball sticker on the rear.
Everett is 6'7" with a short or bald cut, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said Everett is wanted for first-degree murder with a firearm.
If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
