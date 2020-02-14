Senior couple finds love after almost giving up

From the grief of losing their spouses to an abundance of pure joy, two senior citizens who weren’t necessarily looking for love say they are now inseparable.
This Valentine’s Day marks a special time for 80-year-old Chuck Sawicki and his partner, Martha Wolf.
"We just celebrated one year from the time we met," said Sawicki.
The couple said their journey to senior love hasn’t always been this rosy.
"I had gotten to a point in my life where I was afraid that love would never find me again," said Wolf.
Facetiming from a hospital room in Pennsylvania where Wolf is currently taking care of her 93-year-old father, she said no amount of distance can come between her and Sawicki.
"There’s a phrase that Chuck and I have coined together and it’s called better together, because we feel that when you find your true soulmate you’re better together," said Wolf.
In 2016, Sawicki lost his wife of 54 years to cancer. After that he tried everything from online dating to a matchmaker. He even spoke with a columnist about dating after 50 in the hopes he would find love.
"All the ideas that I had didn’t work," said Sawicki.
In 2019, as fate would have it, Sawicki unexpectedly met Wolf, who is 12 years younger than he is, at a book signing in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
"Timing is everything," said Wolf.
For now, the two share a long distance love story. Both visit each other in Florida and Pennsylvania but are committed to each other for the rest of their lives. The two said they share a special bond and they hope to inspire others that love does exist at any age.
"When you’re in love and in a senior love situation, and you know that time is of the essence, every day is Valentine’s Day," said Wolf.
The next chapter of their love story is writing a book together about finding senior love and what makes a marriage work.
