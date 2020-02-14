Sleep-Deprived: Why generation X is getting less sleep than others

This may not come as a surprise to most women, but new research shows members of "Generation X" are more sleep-deprived than any other generation...ever!
It's true even when compared to men born in the same years--between 1965 and 1980. So why can't the "gen x'ers" get their zzz's? Women will tell you it's all about being too busy.
Like many, busy, working moms, Jackie Renaldo is running on little sleep. She says, "It’s hard to maintain your energy throughout the day. No matter how much coffee you drink. And if you drink too much then you're too jittery."
Jackie isn't alone, researchers say one-third of "gen x" women get less than seven hours of sleep per night, many get much less.
Dr. Bonnie Gasquet says, "Women are coming to me and they tell me they are sleep deprived, depressed and anxious."
She says she hears different stories from her sleepless patients, but there is usually one common theme.
Dr. Gasquet says, "We are so busy, we keep doing things and keep doing things so the cortisol stays up. That tells our brain, stay on - worry more. "
Worn out women try all kinds of over-the-counter remedies.
Ellen Bauer says she, "Tried going to bed at a certain time. I tried having the tv on, having the tv off. I tried having tea. I tried everything."
Over-the-counter remedies may work temporarily.
But it turns out a simple blood test to check your hormones could be the key to getting some zzz's.
Dr. Gasquet says, "We make everything in great abundance and in a nice ration when we are in '20s. We feel great, then with time and gravity, everything goes down, so when we age we stop making enough to balance."
Ellen found out she was way out of balance and is on a regimen of bioidentical hormones and peptides. She says she is now sleeping through the night for the first time in years.
"It's like getting out of a dysfunctional relationship, you think it's fine and then you are like, "How did I live like that"!
The busy executive even lost weight which is something experts say could happen when you start getting regular rest.
Dr. Gasquet: "When you don't get enough sleep at night, our body is hungry when we get up, we think we are hungry all the time."
Hormone treatments are not for everyone, so doctors say there are some simple tips that could help any woman escape the exhaustion.
Number one: delegate everything you can. Number two: stop being a "yes" person. The doctor says women need to stop thinking that they are the "keepers of the world."
Doctors warn bioidentical hormones or any kind of hormones are 'not' an option for anyone with a history of breast cancer or other cancers.
But say 'anybody' can turn off the phone and other stressors an hour before bedtime to try and increase your chances of a good night's sleep.
