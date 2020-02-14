15-year-old killed at grandfather's funeral laid to rest

Loved ones gathered Thursday night to remember a 15-year-old tragically killed while at a family funeral.
It's been two weeks since Terrance Jackson Jr. was killed in a shooting in Riviera Beach. Terrance's family believes the shooting was a senseless act of violence from people who were not invited to a family funeral.
"It's still hard to swallow. It's hard to move, but you have too," his father Terrance Jackson Sr. said.
Heartbroken is the way to describe everyone who walk away after viewing Terrance in his casket. His parents say times are hard.
"It's hard. I never went this long without seeing my baby or talking to him. To go 14 days without seeing him, knowing he's never coming back," his mother said.
A spokesperson for the Riviera Beach police department confirmed the investigation remains active.
"We were just trying to lay my wife's father to rest and we'll never get closure because we lost our child on the same day," Jackson Sr. said.
The day of the shooting Terrance had options. He could go with his Deerfield Beach football team to visit college or go to his grandfather's funeral. He chose family.
"In this case, he was doing everything right, everything right. He was at his Grandad's funeral, standing by his mom doing the right thing and this is what happens," Terrance's uncle Pashel Rucker said.
The Jackson family is seeking solace and determined to get answers.
Scripps Only Content 2020