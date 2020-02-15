Campaign office for Mike Bloomberg opens in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James attended the opening.
James endorses Bloomberg and addressed the crowd.
"Mike Bloomberg knows what city’s need. He’s been a mayor, he’s been a mayor for three terms.
Mayors are required to get stuff done. Mike knows how to fight for gun safety. He knows how to fight for climate change which is very important to our city,” he said.
The West Palm Beach location is one of seven new field offices across the state, making a total of 10 field offices in Florida.
