Nearly 40 couples say 'I do' during Valentine's Day wedding

Valentine’s Day has become a tradition to one of Palm Beach County’s most unique wedding celebrations.
The Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller, Sharon Bock, married nearly 40 couples at the National Croquet Center Friday.
“Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding. It’s my privilege to officiate this beautiful ceremony as 40 devoted couples pledge their love and hearts to each other on the most romantic day of the year,” said Sharon Bock.
Irwin & Judith Lebow celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows on Valentine's Day.
The couple met on a beach in Long Island, New York in the summer of 1939.
Since 2011, the Croquet Center has generously donated the use of its facility for this unique event and has enlisted other local businesses to volunteer their services.
