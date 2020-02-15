WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The West Palm Beach Greek Food and Wine Festival is underway.
The event is celebrating its 45th year, drawing hundreds of people to indulge in Greek cuisine, music, and folk dancing.
The event benefits St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church.
Susannah Amygdalitsis with the festival said, “Everything you see is either from Greece or is styled from Greece. Visually, the smells, the tastes, even right down to the wine. Just about every item at the bar is Greek.”
The Greek Food and Wine Festival is a 3-day event and continues Sunday until 7p.m.
