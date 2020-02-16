Bowler's memory honored at tournament in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- It has been more than a year since five friends were killed in a crash in Fort Pierce.
On Sunday, friends and family of one of the victims paid tribute by doing what he loved to do best.
The bowling alley "Saint Lucie Lanes" hosted its inaugural Junior Gold Championship Tournament in honor of Anthony Martin.
Hundreds of dollars in scholarship money was available.
Martin was an avid bowler since age five.
His family says they are grateful for the support.
Anthony's grandmother said, “We all are joyful for what they did and I thank Saint Lucie Lanes for doing the tournament for Anthony Martin.”
Midge McArdle, youth director of Saint Lucie Lanes said, “We all wanted to just do something in his memory that would make him laugh, because he would be shaking his head and rolling his eyes that we even named this after him. Because he was just that humble of a bowler. He didn’t think he was that great. But he really was.”
The scholarship money will be used to provide school resources to one lucky child.
