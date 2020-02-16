Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to the place he put on the college basketball map for the first time in nearly five years to see the O’Connell Center floor named after him. His signature was placed at both ends. Donovan and his family got a private unveiling Friday and were on hand along with nearly 30 former players for a public celebration Saturday at halftime of Florida’s 84-66 victory over Vanderbilt. It was the loudest the O’Dome has been in years. Donovan left Gainesville in 2015 after a 19-year career that included two national championships and four trips to the Final Four.