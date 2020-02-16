Run/Walk in Lake Worth Beach brings awareness to rare cancer

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- Runners took off Saturday morning at John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach to bring awareness to a rare cancer.
February is Bile Duct Cancer Awareness Month.
More than 100 runners participated in the second annual Tan Angels4Ever 5K 10K Race/Walk to bring awareness to bile duct cancer.
The organization was formed by a local woman whose identical twin sister died from bile duct cancer.
Tan Angels4Ever Founder Sandra Price said, "This is what my sister wanted, she talked about this... she wanted me to let everyone know about bile duct cancer and I think we're making strides."
Doctors say more and more people are being diagnosed with this rare disease which attacks the bile duct and the liver.
Scripps Only Content 2020