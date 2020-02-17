Fewer day care inspections, 'severe staffing shortage'

Every day in Palm Beach County, as parents put in hours at work, their children will often spend that time at one of the more than 400 licensed child care facilities in the county.
But WPTV found many of these child care facilities were not inspected at least three times in 2019, as required by the Office of Child Care Regulation.
A review of inspection reports available online found 40 percent of child care facilities in Palm Beach County were inspected less than three times in 2019.
More than 80 child care facilities in the county were inspected only less than three times in both 2019 and 2018, according to records reviewed by WPTV.
WPTV started looking into the issue after hearing from Jim and Melissa Franklin, whose daughter, Lilly, attended a day care that had gone over a year without being inspected.
“How are we supposed to feel confident and comfortable knowing that they’re in good hands?” questioned Melissa Franklin in an interview with WPTV.
The Department of Children and Family Services is responsible for inspecting most day care's in the state of Florida, but Palm Beach County is one of five counties where the local Health Department is responsible for performing these inspections.
WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County Health Department multiple times, but it has yet to respond to our request for comment.
Jim and Melissa Franklin first noticed the lack of inspections at Lilly's daycare, Surfside Academy in Palm Beach Gardens, after filing a complaint about an incident involving their daughter.
“I witnessed one of the ladies, who later I found out is one of the cooks, grabbed my child and forcefully sat her down,” Melissa told WPTV.
The Palm Beach County Health Department investigated the complaint, finding a staff member admitted she “grabbed” Lilly, and “forcefully sat [the] child down on the carpet.”
Surfside Academy declined to comment.
Jim told WPTV, "We found out in the case of our daughter's day care that a routine inspection had not been done in over a year."
Records show Surfside Academy in Palm Beach Gardens was inspected Oct. 25, 2018, and was not checked again until Nov. 7, 2019, after the Franklin's filed their complaint.
Jim emailed the Palm Beach County Health Department asking why so much time had lapsed in inspecting Lilly's daycare. The Heatlh Department wrote back, telling him, "due to a severe staff shortage, we have been unable to meet this frequency."
“At the end of the day, if it’s not being looked at properly, then you don’t want to drop your kids off in harm's way,” commented Melissa.
WPTV also found dozens of day care's with only two inspections last year that were cited for various non-compliance violations since 2018, but most were minor.
Jim and Melissa are still searching for a new day care for Lilly, but are hesitant leaving Lilly somewhere regulators have not inspected as often as required by the state.
“It’s certainly disappointing, and I hope that the DCF and [the Palm Beach County] health department will do as much as they can as soon as they can to correct that,” Jim told WPTV.
