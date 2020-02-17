Former Riviera Beach officer arrested for first-degree murder

A former Riviera Beach police officer is under arrest for first-degree murder, and has been ordered to have no contact with a Palm Beach County bar where a man was gunned down over the weekend.
Jason Gilbert appeared before a judge on Monday morning and was denied bond.
Gilbert was identified in court as a former Riviera Beach police officer.
In addition to no bond, Gilbert was ordered to have no contact with the family of the victim, no contact with witnesses, and no contact with the Blue Boar Tavern, including phone communication.
Palm Beach County deputies responded to the bar, located in the 1300 block of N. Military Trail, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.
According to the sheriff's office, it's believed an altercation started inside the business between two males and ended outside.
According to court records, Gilbert was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 1 a.m. on Monday. He's currently being represented by a public defender.
