Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 has been postponed by rain for the first time since 2012. The stoppage dampened NASCAR's season opener that started with a ballyhooed visit from President Donald Trump. The race was postponed after two lengthy delays totaling more than three hours. The race will now begin at 4 p.m. Monday and be broadcast live on Fox. It's the second time in 62 years that “The Great American Race” will finish on a Monday. The first delay came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The sky opened after Trump's armored limousine nicknamed “The Beast" exited Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. has changed his approach to flying following a harrowing crash landing near Bristol Motor Speedway last August. Earnhardt, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, dog and two pilots escaped the fiery jet in east Tennessee. Earnhardt was physically unscathed, but emotionally scarred. He says “it will never be the same now that you know the real realities and dangers.” He has since starting learning everything he can about flying short of becoming a pilot.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's appearance at Daytona International Speedway caused headaches for fans trying to enter the famed NASCAR track. Hundreds waited up to three hours to get through gates because of heightened security measures. Daytona 500 pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signed autographs and mingled with fans while they waited in long lines. Trump arrived to raucous ovations. He addressed the crowd from victory lane. He served as the Daytona 500 grand marshal and gave the command for drivers to start their engines. He also made a ceremonial lap around the 2 1/2-mile speedway in his limousine.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders' second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal completed eight days before the NHL's trade deadline. New Jersey later traded forward Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay for 19-year-old left wing Nolan Foote and a 2020 first-round draft pick. The 37-year-old Greene is in the final year of a five-year, $25 million contract, and was the Devils longest-serving active player. He spent 14 seasons with New Jersey after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) University in 2006.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Haley Gorecki scored 21 points, including two free throws with 3.5 seconds left, and Duke upset No. 14 Florida State 66-64, ending a string of 13 straight losses against Top 25 teams. Nicki Ekhomu's long 3-point attempt from the top left went off the front of the rim as time expired. The Blue Devils were up 58-49 midway through the fourth quarter when the Seminoles reeled off 11 quick points, taking a 60-58 lead on Ekhomu's 3 with 2:37 to play. Ekhomu scored 19 points for FSU.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is still hoping for his shot at the major leagues. The former celebrated quarterback is 32 years old and back for his fifth year as a minor league outfielder for the New York Mets. Tebow hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action. He got married last month in South Africa and is now in spring training in Florida.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says he won't tolerate any pitchers throwing at Houston hitters in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scam. Manfred says he's personally delivered that message to several big league managers. Baseball has been inflamed by the Astros' scandal and several top stars have been making threats, accusations and barbs. Manfred says the back and forth is hurting the game. Manfred was at spring training in Florida on Sunday for a previously scheduled news conference involving teams. The main topic quickly focused on the sign-stealing scam.
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones and Gordon needed two extra dunks apiece in the final round before deciding a winner, Jones Jr. prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy. Miami’s Bam Adebayo won the skills title as well, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the 3-point crown.