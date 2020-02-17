Man charged with trespassing near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida man was arrested after officers spotted him hiding near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Allen Cox, 38, was charged Thursday with violating a previous trespass warning that prohibited him from being near the property, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Cox told Palm Beach police officers that he had been sleeping in between the bushes and privacy wall of the private club so he would be safe. He also told officers that he had no home address.
Authorities say Cox acknowledged that he had been given a previous trespass warning but that he preferred jail to seeing his parents.
