MCSO: 4 injured in jet ski crash near Sandsprit Park

At least two people have been flown to the hospital after a jet ski crash in Martin County on Monday, authorities say.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a "serious jet ski crash" near the Sandsprit Park boat ramp, located at 3443 SE St. Lucie Boulevard.
MCSO said four people are hurt, and two are being flown to the hospital.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.
No other details, including what led to the crash, have been released.
Scripps Only Content 2020