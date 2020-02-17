Pitt looks to knock off No. 8 Fla St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers are led by Justin Champagnie and Xavier Johnson. Champagnie has averaged 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while Johnson has put up 11.8 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has produced 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Vassell has averaged 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per outing.