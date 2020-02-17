Scammers pretending to be St. Lucie Co. Sheriff on the phone

Before you answer your phone, there could be a scammer on the other end.
The St. Lucie County Sheriffs Office is warning people about a phone scam going around on the Treasure Coast.
According to the authorities, someone is calling people claiming there’s an issue with your social security card. Then, the person says they can connect you with a deputy to help you fix the issue.
Another person comes on the call and tells you to buy a gift card to pay a penalty fee.
Deputies say it’s a scam. Deputies and the IRS will never ask you to pay anything with a gift card.
If you get this type of call, or any call asking you to buy a gift card, just hang up.
