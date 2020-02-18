Person in custody after trespassing at Boca Raton High School

A person is in custody after trespassing on the campus of Boca Raton High School on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said the person has been removed from campus.
Boca Raton police said officers responded to the school, located at 1501 NW 15th Court, to assist school district police with a person who trespassed on campus.
The school is currently on a code yellow precautionary lockdown, meaning no one can come in or out of any buildings on campus, but classes are in session as normal.
