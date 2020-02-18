LIVE: British singer Rod Stewart's case due in court

February 18, 2020 at 7:28 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 8:53 AM

British singer Rod Stewart's case is due in a Palm Beach County courtroom Tuesday morning.

He and his son have pleaded not guilty to battery charges.

They reportedly got into an altercation with a security guard New Year's Eve at The Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach.

His court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

A previous court document said the singer was ordered to appear at the hearing, but it's unclear if he will be there.

