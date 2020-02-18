Driver bails out of stolen vehicle in Indian River County

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a person who bailed out of a stolen pickup truck in Indian River County on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a stolen white Ford pickup truck was driven from North Florida into Indian River County.
The driver bailed out one mile west of Interstate 95 and three miles south of County Road 512.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol have deputies and troopers on the ground, along with a helicopter in the air, searching for the driver.
