Dumpster crashes onto SUV with child inside

It was a close call for a woman and 7-year-old child on Tuesday when a giant dumpster fell onto their SUV in Port St. Lucie.
According to police, a truck hauling a dumpster was turning onto SW Savona Boulevard at SW Becker Road around 8:30 a.m. when the dumpster rolled off the truck and landed on top of the SUV.
Inside the vehicle were a 39-year-old woman and 7-year-old child, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
The SUV suffered extensive damage, police said.
The road was temporarily closed as crews cleaned up the wreckage, but it has since reopened.
Scripps Only Content 2020