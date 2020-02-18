Experienced skydiver dies in Sebastian

The Sebastian Police Department said an experienced skydiver from Georgia died Monday morning.
In a written statement, police said at around 10:11 am, they responded to the Sebastian Municipal Airport in reference to a skydiver who made a hard landing.
Emergency medical personnel arrived and administered aid to the injured skydiver and transported him to Sebastian River Medical Center.
The skydiver was later identified as Christian Stevens, 49, of Canton, Georgia, who had around 20 years of skydiving experience and was also a skydiving instructor.
Police said Stevens was pronounced dead by medical staff at Sebastian River Medical Center.
According to authorities, Stevens was attempting to avoid another skydiver during his landing, causing him to hit the ground at a high rate of speed.
The Sebastian Police Department said they will continue to work with the Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation.
