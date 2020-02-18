Hackett Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Miami-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The consulting company posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $23.3 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $282.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70.5 million to $72 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Hackett Group shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.11, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT