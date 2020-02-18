Indian River County may use private money to take Brightline fight to Supreme Court

Private citizens are raising money to help Indian River County take a legal challenge of the Brightline expansion to the US Supreme Court.
In a letter, Dated February 11, County Attorney Dylan Reingold says as much as $200,000 is being raised to cover the cost of filing the appeal of a suit against the US Department of Transportation.
Indian River County was challenging the legality of $1.75 billion of tax-exempt private activity bonds for the project.
In the letter, Reingold says arguing the case before the Supreme Court would cost the county $400,000. Currently, he says there is $458,152.38 left in an account dedicated to the legal battle.
In December, the county lost a decision in the DC Circuit of Appeals and had decided in January to end its legal fight.
Indian River Count commissioners will decide whether to go forward with the challenge on Tuesday.
