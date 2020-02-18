Man fatally struck by semi-trailer truck on Beeline Highway

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A 32-year-old man was fatally struck by a semi-trailer truck Monday evening while attending to a flat tire on his vehicle.
At 8:57 p.m., 32-year-old Travonte K. Jackson of West Palm Beach pulled his vehicle over on Beeline Highway to attend to a flat front left tire.
He exited his vehicle and began walking westbound in the outside lane of Beeline Highway with no reflective clothing or lighting.
Jackson failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2001 Freightliner semi-trailer truck.
He died at the scene from his injuries.
