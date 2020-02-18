Motorcyclist dies in wrong-way crash in west Delray

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist died in a crash Monday night in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
At 10:04 p.m., 40-year-old Reymon Velazquez of Pompano Beach was driving a 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Atlantic Avenue, east of State Road 7.
According to a witness, Velazquez attempted to pass him and drove into the oncoming lanes.
The motorcycle continued westbound in the eastbound lanes until it struck the center raised median.
Velazquez was ejected from his motorcycle and came to final rest in the eastbound lanes.
He was transported to Delray Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Scripps Only Content 2020