Former student in custody after trespassing at Boca Raton High School

A former student is in custody after trespassing on the campus of Boca Raton High School on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
A spokesperson for the School District of Palm Beach County said the person has been removed from campus.
Boca Raton police said officers responded to the school, located at 1501 NW 15th Court, to assist school district police with a person who had trespassed on campus.
The school was placed on a precautionary code yellow lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m.
Principal Dr. Susie King said that at no time were students or staff in danger, and the school day has resumed as normal.
