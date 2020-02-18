Residents urged to weigh in on State Road 7 extension

Marcia Murray and her husband live in The Acreage. They say traffic is bumper to bumper many days on Northlake Boulevard.
Marcia said, "My job is 25 minutes away and it took me last Thursday took me an hour and 15 minutes."
They are hoping State Road 7 is extended from 60th Street to Northlake Boulevard. They believe it could help ease some of the traffic flow.
Her husband Chris said, "My wife tries to get into that traffic and you have to take a chance and a gamble."
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay says discussions about the State Road 7 extension have been ongoing for years.
"I was working for Senator Nelson's office back in 2009 when we first started receiving phone calls either in favor or opposition to this road project," said McKinlay.
It's 2020 and the project will be at the center of discussion at a Palm Beach Transportation Agency meeting this Thursday, Feb. 20. Commissioner McKinlay will be there.
"In the long run putting this road project in is the right thing to do," said McKinlay.
Also in attendance will be the mayor of West Palm Beach, Keith James who says the project would affect the environment.
"We don't want it going through the Grassy Waters. We don't want it going through that particular location. It's the source of our drinking water here in the city," says James.
For residents who can't attend Thursday's meeting, they can voice their concerns online until midnight tonight.
Mayor James hopes people will comment.
"We would like for as many people who feel invested in their decision interested in this decision to comment," said James.
Commissioner McKinlay says it's important for the community to speak out.
Here are details of the meeting:
Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m.
Palm Beach TPA
301 Datura Street
West Palm Beach
