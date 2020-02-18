Train hits, kills woman in northern Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon in northern Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Staff Capt. Derek Wiley said at 1:58 p.m., units dispatched rescue units to the intersection of Beeline Highway and Indiantown Road in reference to a train incident.
Wiley said the train was going northbound when it hit the pedestrian.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said 107 customers were on the train when it struck the woman.
There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members, Wood said in a written statement.
The train originated in Miami and was headed to New York at the time of the incident.
The name of the victim has not been released.
In November, an Amtrak train hit a vehicle and killed a 58-year-old woman and her two young grandchildren along the Beeline Highway in the same area.
Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2020