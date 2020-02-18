Trump commutes Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
The 63-year-old Democrat is expected to walk out of prison later Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.
“He’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail,” said Trump to reporters . "That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion, and the opinion of many others.”
Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges in 2008 after the Justice Department alleged he ran a "pay to play" scheme when filling the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama. In 2009, Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office.
Blagojevich was then indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges in April 2009. He was later found guilty on one count of lying to the FBI. A mistrial was declared on 23 other charges. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison and has been incarcerated since 2012.
Blagojevich appeared on "The Celebrity Apprentice" — a television series hosted by Trump — in 2010.
Trump has floated a commutation or pardon for Blagojevich in the past. In August 2019, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force 1 that he felt that Blagojevich had served "enough" time in prison. He also said in 2018 that he was "seriously thinking of a curtailment" of Blagojevich's sentence.
Hours before the commutation of Blagojevich's sentence Tuesday, it was announced that Trump had issued a pardon to businessman and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., clearing him of a 1998 fraud conviction.
Editor's note: This story originally stated that Blagojevich had been pardoned, when actually, his sentence had been commuted.
