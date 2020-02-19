Downtown Boynton Beach project brings hefty price tag for parking solution

A building boom is going on in Boynton Beach. An increase in development will have an impact on parking. Now the city's solution could come with a thirty-four million dollar price tag.
At the heart of the building, boom is the sixteen-acre town square project. The plan includes a new city hall with a library, a new children's museum, and a cultural center.
"And we're planning to have a great experience for all of our Boynton Beach residents and tourist that come through here," Mayor Steven Grant said.
Grant says within the plan the city decided to move away from on-street parking. Instead, the city is looking at a pair of parking garages. Spaces will be paid for through the special assessment levied on new development within downtown.
He says the city is expecting to add 2,000 new parking spaces.
"For a parking garage space it's about $25,000 compared to a parking lot space of $2,500," he said.
Grant says the city's next move is to speak with the tax assessor on how to implement the special assessment. He says the two garages will cost around $34 million.
