Family of slain teen turning their pain into purpose

18-year-old Cykera Wright was shot and killed while hanging out with friends in Boynton Beach.
The shooting injured three others, according to Boynton Beach Police. The motive is still unclear and Wright was not the target, police added.
Wright’s family said the teenager was always smiling.
"She was that person to make your day," said Wright’s mother, Leslie Huggins.
Huggins said her daughter was studying to become a social worker and always wanted to help others.
"She was snatched. I talked to you and now you are gone, and I can't understand that," said Huggins.
Wright’s aunt, Dee Dee Miller, said the family is struggling with the loss, but they want to take their pain and use it. Miller said they plan to create a nonprofit in Cykera’s name to help prevent gun violence.
"We are outpowered with a gun. We are outpowered with violence," said Miller. "We have to tell those with the guns to put those downs."
Police said they are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.
