Jupiter man accused of sending pornography to girls in Martin County

A Jupiter man was arrested after being accused of sending child pornography to multiple middle school students in Martin County.
Coltin Rylie Plummer, 27, is facing one federal charge of distribution of child pornography.
Investigators say on Feb. 7, the assistant principal at Stuart Middle School contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office after 4 minor students reported to her about an unknown Snapchat user sending illicit messages, photos and videos.
According to a news release, on Feb. 10 two additional Stuart Middle School students reported receiving inappropriate videos, images and texts from the same Snapchat user.
Detectives executed a search warrant to identify the identity and location of the Snapchat user and found the subscriber information and IP login that led to Plummer. Numerous images and videos depicting child pornography were sent from Plummer to various individuals, including the minor students.
A federal search warrant was also executed at Plummer's residence on Feb.18, where he was located on the scene and interviewed by authorities.
Plummer admitted to downloading and saving child pornography files to his phone. He also admitted to creating various Snapchat user names that he utilized to send pornography to several unknown Snapchat users but kept the child pornography files in his 'deleted folder' to prevent detection.
Plummer had his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 3.
Scripps Only Content 2020