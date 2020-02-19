Local fentanyl arrest may have ties to dozens of deaths

A 33-year-old West Palm Beach man faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, and police say drugs found at the home may have ties to recent deadly overdoses.
Police said Byron Anderson was arrested Tuesday morning after SWAT members raided an apartment in the 1600 block of N Congress Ave. after receiving a warrant.
Inside the home, investigators said they found multiple bags of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, a handgun and $1,170 in cash.
Children were also found inside the apartment, including a toddler. Police said the children were turned over to the grandparents, who arrived at the scene during the search.
Investigators said the packaging of the fentanyl recovered during a search of Anderson's home was similar to the packaging found at a dozen recent overdose deaths.
Police said Anderson is a 10-time convicted felon with 36 felony arrests and can't legally have access to a firearm.
He faces fentanyl charges, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment.
