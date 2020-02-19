Body of missing man found floating in suburban Boca Raton lake

Palm Beach County deputies have launched a death investigation after a man's body was found floating in a lake in suburban Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 20000 block of Amphitheater Circle around 10:30 a.m. and found the deceased man in the water.
PBSO identifed the deceased as 35-year-old Matthew Eastwood, a missing man who was last seen on Sunday.
No foul play is suspected.
Eastwood's body was removed from the lake and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his identity and cause of death.
