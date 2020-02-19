Matthew Eastwood: PBSO searching for missing Boca Raton man

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing Boca Raton man.
Officials say 35-year-old Matthew Eastwood was last seen Sunday at around 10 p.m. walking away from the Sunset Cove Amphitheater located at 20405 Amphitheater Circle in Boca Raton.
According to detectives, Eastwood was last seen following the Hidden Kingdom Music Festival.
He was wearing unknown-colored shorts with flamingos on them.
Eastwood suffers from depression.
Anyone with information about Matthew Eastwood's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Weisman at 561-688-4067 or 561-644-7263. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477 or email Detective Weisman at weissmanj@pbso.org.
