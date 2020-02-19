Museum on wheels highlights black history

A black history collection with more than 2,000 artifacts is on display in Palm Beach County.
"It is truly a journey," said Angela Jennings.
For Jennings, the pieces in the collection tell a story.
"We start in Africa and we end in Black Lives Matter," said Jennings.
The South Carolina native has spent her entire life building a collection to share the most important aspects of black history. On Wednesday, the traveling Sankofa African American Museum On Wheels made a pit stop at Palm Beach State College.
"I think it’s important to revisit these kind of opportunities to relearn your history," said student Bernard Harrigan. "The less you forget it and it get repeated again."
The exhibit includes multiple artifacts from all around the world. Jennings even took time to tell her own piece of history.
"I want you tell all the childrens my story," said Jennings.
Jennings said her great great grandfather was a survivor of slavery and was beaten and blinded for trying to learn the alphabet.
"The lessons that I had when I was in elementary and middle school, seeing this now, felt very sanitized and were kind of an overview of what happened," said student Hadley Strange. "But not actually delving into this is how black people were treated in this country this is a reality of what happened."
"African American, black, colored, negro history, whatever you want to call it, our history is just as important as everybody else’s history," said Jennings. "Our history is the only history that’s been left out. It’s time we include it and I’m going to include it to till the day I die."
Students and faculty at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus can see Sankofa African American Museum On Wheels on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room PSD-108 in the Public Safety Training Center.
To learn more about the traveling museum, click here.
