Palm Beach County School District hosting hiring event

Are you looking for a job? The Palm Beach County School District is seeking candidates for Food Service Assistants.
School Food Service is holding an open interview event on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North County Support Center located at 3661 Interstate Park Road North, Suite 200, in Riviera Beach.
Although the interview is held in Riviera Beach, there are positions throughout the county and the district will work to place you within a short drive from your home.
Applicants must apply at www.palmbeachschools.org/Jobs using the Job ID 204079 to be interviewed.
