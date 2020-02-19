Rep. Frankel hosts roundtable on homelessness

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel spoke about tackling the issue of homelessness and affordable housing in Palm Beach County.
At a roundtable discussion with local leaders, Frankel said the homeless situation at John Prince Park was sad, and she is trying to find solutions like making housing more affordable.
"We have probably a quarter million of our residents now who live in homes who are paying more than the suggested amount of their income which leaves them with very little money left for everything else,” said Frankel.
Mayor Keith James, elected officials, housing experts and advocates attended the discussion.
