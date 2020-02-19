Woman happy to meet men who rescued her from submerged car

Today, a West Palm Beach woman whose car plunged into a canal last month got to meet some of the men who jumped in the water to save her life.
29-year-old Pierra Jean says she was driving home from work when she blacked out and her car plunged into a canal off Australian Avenue.
Three Good Samaritans jumped into the water and worked together to save her life. Two of them came together to meet her today, Emil Castellanos and Tom Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald does not even live in the area. He lives in St. Petersburg but was here on businesses when he saw all of the cars at the canal.
The two men recounted the details of seeing Jean in the car and working together to save her.
Jean says, "I just thank God for giving me another chance at life, I thank God for them saving me, I just really do."
Jean has a 7-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. "At that moment I really could have been going away from my mom, my family, my kids," she says.
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley presented all three with the department's challenge coin.
And while these men say they didn't do anything special, Jean knows differently, now with a second chance at life.
"I don’t know what other words to say, y'all were more than heroes to me, y'all were may angels because no heroes would have been able to do what you all did," she says.
Jean says she is still doing followup tests at the doctor but so far she does not know what caused her to blackout that day.
Meanwhile she and her heroes already have plans to meet again for lunch tomorrow.
Scripps Only Content 2020