Boil water notice issued for businesses at Martin Square Plaza in Stuart

A boil water notice has been issued in Stuart following an accident that broke a private system water line at the Martin Square Plaza located on the crossroad of SE Federal Highway and SE Indian Street.
The notice was issued for businesses within the plaza, including Chick-fil-A. No other city utility costumers are affected by the advisory, said the City of Stuart.
Chick-fil-A announced on Facebook that the restaurant will be closed until the boil water notice is lifted.
