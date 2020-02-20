Boil water notice issued for businesses at Martin Square Plaza in Stuart

February 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 10:28 PM

A boil water notice has been issued in Stuart following an accident that broke a private system water line at the Martin Square Plaza located on the crossroad of SE Federal Highway and SE Indian Street.

The notice was issued for businesses within the plaza, including Chick-fil-A. No other city utility costumers are affected by the advisory, said the City of Stuart.

Chick-fil-A announced on Facebook that the restaurant will be closed until the boil water notice is lifted.

Due to a nearby accident that caused a water line break, the City of Stuart has issued a 72 hour boil water notice to...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Stuart on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

