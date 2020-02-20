Evidence to be released in FHP trooper's death

Critical evidence will be released on Friday in the case of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this month.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office will be joined by FHP officials and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody at a news conference at 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said Trooper Joseph Bullock, 42, was killed on Feb. 5 while trying to help a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95.
The driver of that vehicle, 28-year-old Franklin Reed III, suddenly shot and killed the trooper. Witnesses said Reed was angry over having to pay to tow his car, and that's why he opened fire.
On Friday, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder will release a timeline of the events leading up to Trooper Bullock's tragic death, along with 911 calls and video evidence from the crime.
According to FHP, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer, Det. Jemel Headings, was passing by the scene on his way to work and engaged the suspect, fatally shooting him.
Last week, family, friends, and hundreds of members of the law enforcement community packed a Bradenton church and the Sarasota National Cemetery to say goodbye to Trooper Bullock and honor his memory.
At the memorial service, it was announced that plans are in the works to name a stretch of I-95 in Martin County between mile marker 105 and 110 as Trooper Joseph Bullock Memorial Highway.
Trooper Bullock spent his entire 19-year career with FHP's Troop L in Fort Pierce, and was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
