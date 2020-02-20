Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. No details about his injuries have been released. The team has since updated its roster for this weekend's race at Las Vegas with Ross Chastain filling in for Newman. There is no timetable for Newman's return.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty scored five of his 21 points in the third overtime to lead Miami to a 102-95 triple-overtime victory over Virginia Tech in the longest Atlantic Coast Conference game in 17 years. Isaiah Wong added a career-high 27 points, and Chris Lykes finished with 23 for the ’Canes, who won their third straight game. Tyrece Radford paced the Hokies with a career-high 26 points.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are offering fans a win-win-win-win proposition. Trying to draw bigger crowds to barren Tropicana Field, the Rays came up with a crowd-pleasing ticket plan Wednesday. The ``Win Pack’’ lets a fan pick any four regular-season Rays game to attend for a total of $99. If the Rays win all four, the fan gets a voucher for a free ticket to another game. As long as fans keep choosing games the Rays win, they can continue to come back for free. Despite going 96-66 and making the playoffs last year, the Rays ranked next-to-last in the majors in home attendance, ahead of only the Miami Marlins
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck and Aleksi Saarela each scored second-period goals off fortuitous rebounds and the Florida Panthers were able to rally from an early deficit for a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Aleksander Barkov and MacKenzie Weegar also scored a goal for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-0 on a key five-game West Coast road trip. Max Jones scored a goal, while John Gibson had 28 saves for the Ducks.
MIAMI (AP) — Tight end Michael Roberts has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth NFL team since he entered the league in 2017 as a fourth-round draft pick. Roberts caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was out of the league last year.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman Tony Johnson Jr. scored four of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime and Central Florida upset Cincinnati 89-87 on Wednesday night. Johnson converted two free throws before scoring on a layup with a 1:03 left to give Central Florida an 86-85 lead. Matt Milon added two free throws with 11.7 seconds left to give UCF a 3-point lead. Trevon Scott had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds for Cincinnati.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Teenage wild card Brandon Nakashima beat qualifier Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-2 to become the youngest quarterfinalist at the Delray Beach Open in 12 years. The 18-year-old Nakashima is playing in his first tour-level tournament. With two wins this week, he's the youngest Delray Beach quarterfinalist since Kei Nishikori won the title in 2008. No. 4-seeded Reilly Opelka hit 17 aces and beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4. Soonwoo Kwon edged wild card Ryan Harrison 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (0).