Motorcyclist from Tequesta dies in Turnpike crash

A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Tequesta died Wednesday night in a three-vehicle crash in southern Palm Beach County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 6:40 p.m. near mile marker 81 and the Atlantic Avenue exit.
A 2014 Civic, a 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle and a 2006 Ford F-150 were all traveling northbound on the Turnpike in the left lane.
The Civic was traveling behind the motorcycle, which was behind the F-150.
For unknown reasons the Civic struck the rear of motorcycle. The force of the impact ejected the driver of the motorcycle, a 63-year-old man identified as Thomas Eades of Tequesta.
After impact with the Civic, the motorcycle continued north, impacting the rear of the F-150.
After impact with motorcycle, the Civic came to final rest in the left shoulder of the road, facing north. After hitting the F-150, the motorcycle came to a final rest in the left lane, facing south.
After impact with the motorcycle, the F-150 came to final rest in the left shoulder facing north.
Eades died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt. FHP said the case is still pending investigation.
