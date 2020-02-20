New treatment program at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone in its mission to connect America’s veterans with quality health care.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new General Domiciliary Residential Program.
The therapeutic program for eligible veterans will address issues like substance abuse, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other needs.
Under the program, veterans can focus on their own treatment and also engage in peerto-peer support.
The facility is the first-of-its-kind in South Florida and provides targeted mental health care for America’s veterans.
The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center now joins dozens of other VA Medical Centers across the country in providing residential treatment.
