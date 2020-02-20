NJIT looks to end streak vs FGCU

STEPPING UP: The explosive Zach Cooks is putting up 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. San Antonio Brinson has paired with Cooks and is maintaining an average of 11 points and five rebounds per game. The Eagles are led by Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.4 points and four rebounds.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 35.3 percent of the 153 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.