Norfolk State looks to sweep FAMU

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., DJ Jones and Nasir Core have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Florida A&M's scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 45 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.9 percent of the 198 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 38 over his last three games. He's also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.